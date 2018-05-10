Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New Summer Cookout Music?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
18th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

Now that Spotify has removed R. Kelly from their curated playlist, many are wondering what the status of their summertime cookouts will be. While the Pied Piper gave us such classics as “Step In The Name Of Love” and “Happy People”, removing his music from our lituations isn’t the end all be all. If you’re concerned about what you’ll end up listening to this summer, here are some artists to replace R. Kelly with.

 

 

Daniel Caesar – Best Part (feat. H.E.R.)

 

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

 

Swae Lee – Guatemala

 

SZA – Broken Clocks

 

Khalid & Normani – Love Lies

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New Summer Cookout Music?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 53 mins ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 2 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now