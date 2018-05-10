Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First Drinks And Share A Cute Moment w/ Their Kids

0 reads Leave a comment
Melissa McCarthy’s latest movie Life Of The Party is about a woman, name Deanna, a housewife who makes a tough choice to go back to school when her husband suddenly dumps her. She turns regret into reset, going to the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. During her new journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle she finds herself going all out and doing things she has to explain to her daughter.
I used that theme to come up with a fun question for Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph for this week’s episode of Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours