Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will Be Joining The Cast Of ‘Trolls 2’

It's about time this guy does some voiceover work

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 2

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

This is gonna be dope!

Chance the Rapper is set to join the already star-studded cast of DreamWorks’ Trolls 2, which is the sequel to the 2016 animated film. Sam Rockwell has also been announced as joining the ensemble of the original film’s stars Justin Timberlake, James Corden, and Anna Kendrick, according to reports from Deadline.

The original animated film grossed $346.8M worldwide, and not only that, but it also earned Justin Timberlake an Oscar nominated for his track “Can’t Stop The Feeling.” We can probably expect this sequel to be just as successful, and it is set to debut in theaters sometime in the Spring of 2020.

In addition to voicing one of the film’s characters, Chance will also be recording brand new songs for the soundtrack.

Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group said about the additions, “We are thrilled to have these talented artists join the cast of ‘Trolls 2.’ This film, like the first, gives our cast an opportunity to show their performance range—integrating comedy, adventure, and emotion with centerpiece musical numbers that resonate with fans across the globe,” according to Variety. He continued on saying, “This second film will be every bit as unique in design, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the adventurous journey our filmmakers are taking Poppy, Branch, and all of the Trolls on next.”

The sequel tells the story of a mysterious threat that puts Trolls across the land in danger. In response to this threat, Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends must go on an epic quest through unfamiliar lands to create harmony among the feuding Trolls and “unite them against certain doom.”

This will be an exciting adventure for the rapper, as this is set to be Chance’s first feature-length voice acting role.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will Be Joining The Cast Of ‘Trolls 2’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 52 mins ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 2 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now