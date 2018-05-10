95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

95-Year-Old Grandmother Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With A Slipper

This was entirely unneccessary.

With all of the violent criminals running around rampant who have yet to be arrested and punished for their crimes, it sounds even more ridiculous that a grandmother was arrested for disciplining her granddaughter.

CBS News has all the details about the arrest of 95-year-old Hattie Reynolds, a Florida grandmother who was attempting to discipline her unruly granddaughter when she allegedly hit her with a slipper. According to reports, Reynolds was the one who called the police because she needed help trying to control her granddaughter following an argument.

Via CBS News:

A 95-year-old Florida woman landed in jail after calling police for help during an argument with her defiant granddaughter. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Hattie Reynolds probably wasn’t a threat, but her admission of slapping her granddaughter in the face with a slipper qualified as domestic violence.

An arrest report says Reynolds told police Saturday that she wanted 46-year-old Janeen Williams out of her house because she was in bed soaking up the air conditioning Reynolds pays for. When Williams began screaming and swearing at her, Reynolds said she slapped her with the slipper.

While her arrest was totally uncalled for, there was a positive outcome to the situation. Reynolds was placed in jail for the night, however according to police records she was released on her own recognizance.

 

