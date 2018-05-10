Radio One Exclusive
Ahead of filming his Netflix special at the Kimmel Center, comedian D.L. Hughley talks Cosby, Kanye West and Starbucks With Philly.com

D.L. Hughley will be shooting his Netflix special here in Philadelphia, and you can still get your tickets here!

D.L. spoke with Philly.com about his upcoming special, and some of today’s hottest topics like Kanye West, Bill Cosby, Starbucks and so much more.

“They survived slavery so that our lives would be better, not for us to forget everything that they went through.” D.L. on Kanye West comments

Do you think there’s any redemption for Kanye?

Any black man that makes white people feel comfortable with slavery is someone I can’t view [as a person]. And Kanye was absolutely right when he said [enslaved black people] had a choice. We could die. We could die or work. We’re the direct descendants of people who survived slavery only to have some idiot say that [the enslaved people] had a choice. They survived slavery so that our lives would be better, not for us to forget everything that they went through. What Kanye did was just like telling Jewish people that the Holocaust didn’t happen.

Any thoughts on Cosby?

I think Cosby did it. I think you have two wealthy men. Both worked at NBC. Both used their power and celebrity to silence women’s voices. Both used their power to litigate women. One was black, one was white. The black man is going to the big house and the white man is in the White House.

Read the full interview here. 

