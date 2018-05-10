Fans React To The Breaking Of Offred In The Latest Episode Of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’

Have you been keeping up with the new season of A Handmaid’s Tale?
Based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood, the award-winning Hulu original is probably the most disturbing show on television right now. It’s set in Gilead, a totalitarian society that used to be part of the United States. Women are property of the state and thanks to a plummeting birth rate, fertile women are known as “handmaids” and forced into sexual servitude.
Every Wednesday, a new episode from season 2 is available for streaming and in yesterday’s episode, it seems the star of the show—Offred, a handmaid played by Elisabeth Moss—has lost her will to fight after reminiscing about how she became a handmaid in the first place. Here’s what the internet is saying about the fourth episode, “Other Women,” and the new season in general.
First of all, could you imagine this? Lmao.
Aunt Lydia is pretty much Satan’s personal assistant if you ask me:
It can be very taxing and scary to watch, especially for fertile young women:
But sitting through the story of Offred (Elisabeth Moss) will do things to your soul:
Lmao, wouldn’t this be nice to witness:
If you haven’t been tuning in be sure to catch up before next week’s new episode is posted. A Handmaid’s Tale might simultaneously be the best and worst thing you’ll ever watch on television.
