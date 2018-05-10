2nd Teen Dies In Henderson Crash

Elijah Brown, 17, has died from his injuries from an accident where Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor slammed into a vehicle which also killed 16 yr old Kasi Thompson.

Kasi Thompson was remembered Wednesday as part of a standing-room-only funeral in Henderson, four days after she was killed in the same crash that ultimately took Brown’s life.

Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor, 29, has been charged with felony second-degree murder in Thompson’s death, on top of other charges.

Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol also confirmed to ABC11 that Taylor failed to slow as he approached a vehicle with Thompson, Brown and another teen inside, causing the collision. They said he tried to run from the scene before he was caught by authorities.

