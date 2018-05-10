Local
Home > Local

2nd Teen Dies In Henderson Crash

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Scottish police along with the Fire and Rescue Service tend to a road traffic accident near Linlithgow

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Elijah Brown, 17, has died from his injuries from an accident where Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor slammed into a vehicle which also killed 16 yr old Kasi Thompson.

Kasi Thompson was remembered Wednesday as part of a standing-room-only funeral in Henderson, four days after she was  killed in the same crash that ultimately took Brown’s life.

Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor, 29, has been charged with felony second-degree murder in Thompson’s death, on top of other charges.

Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol  also confirmed to ABC11  that Taylor failed to slow as he approached a vehicle with Thompson, Brown and another teen inside, causing the collision. They said he tried to run from the scene before he was caught by authorities.

Read more at ABC11.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading 2nd Teen Dies In Henderson Crash

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 55 mins ago
05.11.18
23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
 2 hours ago
05.11.18
Spotify Removes R. Kelly’s Music From Playlists After…
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Oh No Sis! Emily B. Supports Fab During…
 15 hours ago
05.11.18
Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Voice For The Job: Chance The Rapper Will…
 16 hours ago
05.11.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
GG Spotlights: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
No More R.Kelly? So Who’s Making The New…
 17 hours ago
05.11.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 18 hours ago
05.11.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now