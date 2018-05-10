TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Morning Minute: What’s The Difference Between Dr. Dre And Dr. Drai?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

5/10/18- Dr. Dre lost his trademark lawsuit against a gynecologist with the last name Dr.Drai. Dr. Dre believed that people thought that people would be confused by the names but the judge said otherwise. Chris Paul thought of a ton of differences between the two with the exception of one thing.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: What’s The Difference Between Dr. Dre And Dr. Drai?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable…
 10 hours ago
05.10.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 18 hours ago
05.10.18
I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief…
 18 hours ago
05.10.18
Dear Black People: We Shall Not Let Ashley…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
5 Tips On How To Handle The News…
 22 hours ago
05.10.18
8 items
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 22 hours ago
05.09.18
This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
No Sweat: These Ladies Own Hump Day Wednesday…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What Happens When You Animoji While High
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With…
 24 hours ago
05.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now