Morning Minute: What’s The Difference Between Dr. Dre And Dr. Drai?

5/10/18- Dr. Dre lost his trademark lawsuit against a gynecologist with the last name Dr.Drai. Dr. Dre believed that people thought that people would be confused by the names but the judge said otherwise. Chris Paul thought of a ton of differences between the two with the exception of one thing.

