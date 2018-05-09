Entertainment News
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son Is A Rapper Topping The Charts

His flow will go on.

Creativity seems to run in Celine Dion‘s family considering the current moves of her son.

René-Charles Angélil is trying to make his mark on recorded music, but not as a singer…

…but as a rapper known as Big Tip.

 

Don’t get it twisted, Tip is out here making his mark. According to Cosmopolitan, he’s released four songs on Soundcloud this week and they’re already topping the charts.

His song “Catwalks (Sidewalks Remix),” is a rap over The Weeknd’s “Sidewalks” and it’s at number one on SoundCloud’s R&B & Soul New & Hot chart. Meanwhile, his track “Loft Music Remix,” another Weeknd cover, is at number two.

Tip celebrated the news on IG.

I woke up like dis…. #ChartTopper

A post shared by René-Charles Angélil (@pavdarawse) on

 

As for the actual music?

You can check out the two tracks for yourself here, then let us know if they’ll be on repeat or on mute.

