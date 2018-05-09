Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’ Meme Has Folks In A Frenzy

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Just like a good ole Thanksgiving meal, Childish Gambino‘s visuals for “This Is America” is so good that you gotta go back for seconds, or thirds.

 

The most talked about moment from the video — which is the moment we all knew that Gambino’s character was trippin’ — is Donald’s wicked ‘Jim Crow’ inspired stance as he shot the guy in the head at the beginning of the video.

The video had so many hidden gems and meme-able moments that it has to go down in history as one of the greatest videos of all time. Speaking of memes, the legendary Crow stance has officially been meme-ified:

 

But folks on the Internet are having mixed feelings about it:

Yikes is right, sis. But on the flip side, some people don’t see the problem with parodying Gambino’s work:

 

With the sense of humor he has, we’re sure Gambino was well aware that the video would get produce hundreds of hilarious memes. But do you think folks are taking it s a little too far?

 

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

17 Pictures Of Childish Gambino's Chest (PHOTOS)

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Pictures Of Childish Gambino's Chest (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 17 Pictures Of Childish Gambino’s Chest (PHOTOS)

17 Pictures Of Childish Gambino's Chest (PHOTOS)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable…
 7 hours ago
05.10.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
Dear Black People: We Shall Not Let Ashley…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off…
 17 hours ago
05.10.18
5 Tips On How To Handle The News…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
8 items
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
No Sweat: These Ladies Own Hump Day Wednesday…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What Happens When You Animoji While High
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now