Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off In The Worst Way Possible

Pollen Bomb! Eric Henderson wondered what would happen if he tapped a pollen-laden tree with his backhoe in Millville, NJ. His wife Jennifer grabbed the video. Makes you want to sneeze!#AllergySeason pic.twitter.com/L2cURSNmXf — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) May 8, 2018

Press play at your own risk—this video, in which a New Jersey man uses a backhoe to tap a tree in Mellville, is not for the faint of heart or hay fever infected. Per @mikeseidel‘s message above, you’ll definitely want to sneeze when you witness clouds of pollen rising into the sky.