Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off In The Worst Way Possible

We really want to unsee this.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Press play at your own risk—this video, in which a New Jersey man uses a backhoe to tap a tree in Mellville, is not for the faint of heart or hay fever infected. Per @mikeseidel‘s message above, you’ll definitely want to sneeze when you witness clouds of pollen rising into the sky.

'Atlanta' Atlanta Screening

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

3 photos Launch gallery

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Continue reading The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

The Internet's Reaction To Donald Glover's Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Donald Glover gave a shout-out to the Migos during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable…
 7 hours ago
05.10.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
Dear Black People: We Shall Not Let Ashley…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off…
 17 hours ago
05.10.18
5 Tips On How To Handle The News…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
8 items
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
No Sweat: These Ladies Own Hump Day Wednesday…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What Happens When You Animoji While High
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now