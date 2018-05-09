Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee Ellis Ross Trippin’ Like Kima, Keisha, & Pam

#BeardGang ain't nothing to play with.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ryan Coogler is fine, talented, accomplished, and oozing of #BlackBoyJoy, so it’s no wonder Tracee Ellis Ross was mesmerized when she bumped into him recently.

As she tells Seth Meyers in the clip up top, she was due to give her first TED Talk and was so nervous, she was “sh*tting bricks.” Asking for moral support from some of the people she thought to be in her Ted Talk community, Tracee looked Ryan’s way, thought he might be future hubby (until she was introduced to his wife), and then—not realizing he was the Ryan Coogler—asked him to……..

Press play to see how this story ends.

Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

4 photos Launch gallery

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Continue reading This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna's scamming diva character. Check out Twitter's reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable…
 7 hours ago
05.10.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
I Feel You Drake: 5 Stages Of Grief…
 15 hours ago
05.10.18
Dear Black People: We Shall Not Let Ashley…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What You Missed At This Year’s Broccoli…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Ryan Coogler’s Bearded Black Boy Joy Had Tracee…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To…
 16 hours ago
05.10.18
Have Allergies? This Video Will Set You Off…
 17 hours ago
05.10.18
5 Tips On How To Handle The News…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
8 items
First Look At Photos From ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
This Is A-Meme-Ica: Childish Gambino’s ‘Jim Crow Stance’…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
No Sweat: These Ladies Own Hump Day Wednesday…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Here’s What Happens When You Animoji While High
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now