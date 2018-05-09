Entertainment News
Watch: Man Disappears Into The Sewer & NYC Civilians Are Very Confused

He took 'Hide & Seek' to new levels.

A lot of weird things go down in NYC, but this takes the cake. I can say with 100% certainty that I’ve never seen a civilian go down into the sewer, so it was confusing, hilarious, and creepy when this man stealthily slipped into the underground while watching his back.

Is he Batman?

Is he Batman’s nemesis?

Is he a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle?

Or, maybe leader of the Mole People?

Or, maybe he lives down there?

Super weird, but hopefully he’ll resurface soon so we can get some answers.

