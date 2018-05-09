Stumped: Can You Solve This Sock Riddle Without Googling The Answer?

May 9 is National Lost Sock Memorial Day, so we had to take a moment to remember all the broken pairs out there mourning a loved one. Solve this sock riddle and forever be hailed the Sock God:

“If your sock drawer has 6 black socks, 4 brown socks, 8 white socks, and 2 tan socks, how many socks would you have to pull out in the dark to be sure you had a matching pair?”

Hit the flip for the correct answer.

