Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With Stunning Art & Hilarious Parodies

Looks are cemented in history.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Jackson Lee / Getty

Folks are still feeling the high from the Met Gala on Monday and now people’s creative sides are coming out.

With the gaudy theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” it’s no surprise comedic parodies would follow…

 

As well as stunning art…

 

If you want more creative looks inspired by the gala, as well as some of the funny, swipe through to see how far people’s imaginations went!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With Stunning Art & Hilarious Parodies

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

Photos
