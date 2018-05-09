Top Of The Morning: R. Kelly’s Accusations Are Racking Up

5/9/18-Wendy Williams revealed yesterday that she privately met with R. Kelly and learned heartbreaking information about him. Skip, Jacque and Guy discuss the problem with the R. Kelly situation.

1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah R. Kelly worked with singer Aaliyah on her début album “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.” R. Kelly, 27, marries Aaliyah when she’s 15 and has her age stated as 18 on their marriage certificate. They annulled the marriage that same year and vowed to never speak about it again. (Photo Source: PR Photos/ News Source: Newsweek)

2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct Tiffany Hawkins sues the singer for allegedly engaging ” in inappropriate sexual conduct with (her), included but not limited to engaging in group sexual intercourse with her) and other minors.” At the time Hawkins was 15 and R. Kelly was 24. They ended up settling the suit with an undisclosed amount. (Photo Source: PR Photos/ News Source: Newsweek)

3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation In 2000, the Chicago Police sex crimes unit opened an investigation into R. Kelly about two alleged separate sexual misconduct allegations. This came after DeRogatis a person who worked for the “Sun-Times” received an anonymous tip. Even so, police were unable to find witnesses who’d come forward. (Photo Source: AP Photos/ News Source: Newsweek)

4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment Former Epic employee Tracy Sampson sued R. Kelly for $50k claiming that he allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her. Sampson says that he forced her at 17 to have oral sex with another woman against her will. That case settled for another undisclosed amount. (Photo Source: AP Photos/ News Source: Newsweek)

5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant On Saturday’s we 🏀 A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:32am PDT At the age of 16, Patrice Jones claims R. Kelly allegedly got her pregnant and then forced her to get an abortion. Montina Woods sues Kelly a weeks later for allegedly taping them having sex without her permission. Both cases were settled with an undisclosed amount. Later on, a sex tape of Kelly allegedly having sex with a minor is released and he gets indicted on 21 charges of child pornography in Illinois. (News Source: Newsweek)

6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography Sometimes you have to just let it out! #TBT A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Feb 15, 2018 at 11:23am PST In Florida, police obtained a camera that contained images of Kelly allegedly having sex with under-aged girls. In addition to his 21 counts of child pornography in Illinois, the state of Florida charged him with 12 more. (News Source: Newsweek)

7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 14 It’s cold out here on the East Coast! A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:48pm PST It’s revealed while R. Kelly is on trial for his child pornography charges in Illinois, the girl who appeared in a 2002 sex tape was only 14-years-old. (News Source: Newsweek)

8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial FRONT|ROW|ONLY A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:14pm PST After three years of being on trial for child pornography in Illinois, Kelly wins the case. A jury consisting of nine men and three women found him not guilty. (News Source: Newsweek)

9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly Grateful. Thankful. Expecting. Praying. Creating. And Enjoying Life. #KingDay A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Jan 8, 2018 at 6:49pm PST In 2017, R. Kelly gets sued by a Mississippi Sheriff that accused the singer of allegedly having an affair with his wife. (News Source: Newsweek)

10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home Happy Sunday, Fam!! A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Nov 12, 2017 at 10:41am PST DeRogatis publishes an article to BuzzFeed claiming that R. Kelly was allegedly holding 6 women against their will at his Chicago and Atlanta houses. The report suggests that Kelly dictated every part of their lives. (News Source: Newsweek)