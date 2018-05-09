TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Was R. Kelly Able To Read Birth Certificates?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

5/9/18- In a tearful segment on her show, Wendy Williams revealed in an interview with R. Kelly that the singer was couldn’t read, write and math. Chris Paul thinks it can be a set up for his defense since Suge Knight is faking seizures and Bill Cosby isn’t really blind.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Was R. Kelly Able To Read Birth Certificates?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of…
 1 hour ago
05.09.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 17 hours ago
05.09.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 18 hours ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
12 items
12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking…
 20 hours ago
05.08.18
Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer-Stalks An Investigator Working…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 24 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now