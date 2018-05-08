National
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Life Post-‘Black Panther’ On ‘The Breakfast Club’

And he's still just as humble as ever

2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Though Michael B. Jordan was already pretty rich and famous before he was cast as Killmonger in Marvel’s record-breaking film Black Panther, he’s gotten a lot more recognition since the release of the monumental film. The actor was the latest guest to stop by The Breakfast Club, and he talks to the hosts about just how much his life has changed since the success of the movie.

Throughout the short interview, Jordan talks about his upcoming projects Creed 2 and Fahrenheit 451, he tells the story of what really happened when a fan DM’d him offering to buy him a smoothie, and he dodges every single one of Charlamagne‘s questions about whether or not he has a girlfriend. Poor guy.

Peep the entire interview below to see how life is treating Michael B. Jordan lately.

 

Continue reading Watch: Michael B. Jordan Speaks On Life Post-'Black Panther' On 'The Breakfast Club'

Photos
