Shame: This Woman Will Rob Your Home While You’re Greiving Someone At A Funeral

Cold.

Foxy NC Staff
Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery

Source: Getty

One burglar had zero shame when it came to scoping out her victims.

Latonia Shelecia Stewart from the Bronx was recently charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property, according to NBC 4 New York.

The victims of her robberies?

People in greiving.

Yup, Latonia was allegedly out here robbing funeral goers.

She kept an eye on the obituaries and when she knew families would be out at funerals, she would swoop in to rob their homes.

Police finally caught up with the funeral bandit last week. A family was out grieving their loved one and while they were gone, police decided to keep an eye on their home in the Watch Hill development of Greensburg.

Later on, they stopped a silver Acura MDX leaving the place and inside they found stolen property from a February 22 burglary. They proceeded to arrest Latonia, arraign her, and she was later released on bond.

It’s still unknown how many houses Latonia could have hit up, but I guess the cops can always start at the obituary section.

Shame.

We’ll keep you updated if more info from this bizarre story should surface!

