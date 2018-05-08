Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke About Bill Cosby Gave Us A Whole New American Phrase

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
ABC Party for Tomorrow's Stars

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Today is National Have A Coke Day, which also marks 132 years since Coca Cola was introduced to the world by pharmacist John Pemberton.

 

Pemberton was trying to come up with a headache cure and general pain reliever when he created the soft drink from Cocaa leaves, cola nuts and carbonated water.

 

But who would’ve thought that the simple soda would become America’s go-to drink and be apart of one of the most classic sayings in pop culture.

We’ve all heard the saying “Have A Coke And A Smile” — but did you know it only stuck in the culture after a joke that Eddie Murphy told about Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby in his 1987 standup RAW?

 

Coca Cola had a popular ad in the 80’s using the dull slogan, and their front man was none other than Bill Cosby himself. In Eddie’s bit, he revealed that Pryor once told Cosby to “Have a Coke and a smile and shut the f*** up.”

 

So the next time someone shadily tells you to have a Coke and a smile — you know just what to say to follow up.

 

Happy National Have A Coke Day! See Eddie Murphy’s full bit below:

via GIPHY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke About Bill Cosby Gave Us A Whole New American Phrase

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS
‘Get Out’ Filmaker Jordan Peele Reveals Name Of…
 1 hour ago
05.09.18
The Face Of Evil: 9 TV & Movie…
 17 hours ago
05.09.18
Ghetto History: Eddie Murphy & Richard Pryor’s Joke…
 18 hours ago
05.09.18
Little Kid Spills All The Tea About Her…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
The Rock Touts His Cunnilingus Skills: “I Take…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
J. Cole Announces A ‘KOD’ Tour With Special…
 19 hours ago
05.09.18
Apparently, The Chinese Have Hilarious Nicknames For Your…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Legendary: Jaden Smith’s Date To The Met Gala…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
Truth Or Dare: Find Out The Last Celeb…
 20 hours ago
05.09.18
12 items
12 Photos Of Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Looking…
 20 hours ago
05.08.18
Wooow: George Zimmerman Allegedly Killer-Stalks An Investigator Working…
 21 hours ago
05.09.18
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 24 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 1 day ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now