Watch: Girls Asked To Leave Store After Asking Why Manager Addressed Stealing Procedures

The outrage over racial profiling incidents with Black people is spreading like wildfire. Another video of a Shopping While Black incident was posted early Tuesday morning, involving girls at a retail store in Washington.

One girl, whose age was not mentioned in the video but identified herself as Simone Intrepid Gamble on Facebook, tried on a dress at a Fuego store in Tacoma, Washington, only to be interrupted by chatter outside of her dressing room. A manager began publicly talking about the store’s theft procedures to an employee, the teen said, adding that the conversation was disruptive and disrespectful. When the young lady went to ask the female manager about the public address and expressed that she felt there was some insinuation that she was stealing, she and another young woman were asked by the manager to leave the store.

Yes, the manager called security on the girls, who posed no threat, for only asking questions. Watch the video:

The girls told the manager that they did nothing to deserve her hostility and had only tried on a dress that one of them intended to purchase from Fuego. After some seconds, the manager said the girls were being “uncooperative” and added that was an “educated word.” Really?

When a male security guard arrived, the girls explained the situation to him after exiting the store.

This incident comes as the nation is on high alert over racial profiling. Three young Black men were falsely accused of stealing at a Nordstrom Rack store in Brentwood, Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Mekhi Lee, 19, and high school students Eric Rogers and Dirone Taylor said employees were watching them as they shopped for prom clothes on Thursday. The police were called and were told that Black men were shoplifting. The incident reportedly upset many in the local community.

3 Black teenage boys were shopping @Nordstrom for prom clothes. Police surrounded them when they left the store. They had been accused of theft. They, of course, stole nothing. They were just Black and in @Nordstrom. https://t.co/DWNqTfUNxt — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 8, 2018

A Black woman, Chikesia Clemons, 25, was wrestled to the ground during a violent arrest at a suburban Waffle House in Mobile, Alabama on April 22. In another incident, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, two Black men, were also thrown out of a Philadelphia Starbucks last month in an incident that prompted national outrage as well.

