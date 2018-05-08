Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing To Me’ At VH1’s ‘Dear Mama’

How are you celebrating Mother's Day '18?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Last night, VH1 honored moms across the nation with their highly anticipated television special Dear Mama, hosted by La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson. It was a beautiful night, but one especially sweet moment happened when Jhene Aiko and her daughter Namiko hit the stage together to perform “Sing To Me.” Press play.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

1 photos Launch gallery

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Continue reading Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

From Dream Kardashian to John and Chrissy's precious Baby Luna, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now