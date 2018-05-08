Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On Him Live on Instagram

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Brooklyn Museum's Sackler Center First Awards

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty

Everyone is using social media to overshare about their personal lives, even muppets. We didn’t know that Kermit The Frog and Miss Piggy were having marital problems but apparently, they are, and Kermit took to Instagram Live to spill the tea.

 

We hope they get it together. They’re a cute couple.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On Him Live on Instagram

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now