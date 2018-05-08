Top Of The Morning: Remembering Shelly Garrett

5/8/18- Jacque, Skip, Kym, and Sherri all spend some time catching up on the cruise on stories that they missed. Kym wanted to take the time to pay respects and thank Shelly Garrett, known as the Godfather of Urban Theater and his iconic play Beauty Shop, for giving her a chance back in the day.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: