Top Of The Morning: Remembering Shelly Garrett

Tom Joyner Morning Show
5/8/18- Jacque, Skip, Kym, and Sherri all spend some time catching up on the cruise on stories that they missed. Kym wanted to take the time to pay respects and thank Shelly Garrett, known as the Godfather of Urban Theater and his iconic play Beauty Shop, for giving her a chance back in the day.

Photos
