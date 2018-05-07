Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA

Source: TONY KARUMBA / Getty

Fake superheroes are all the rage these days — but what about the real life warriors changing people’s lives on a daily basis.

 

4-year old Alabama kid, Austin Perine, discovered that his superpower was feeding the homeless. So once a week, Austin rocks a red cape and transforms into “President Austin,” delivering meals to the less fortunate.

Since starting his mission earlier this year, the young hero has raised more than $26,000 and counting toward his mission.

 

Austin isn’t even five years old yet and he already has big plans for the country:

 

The young King adds a whole new meaning to the saying, “Listen to the kids, bro”. It usually takes young, brilliant minds like his to teach the world what love and kindness really is.

 

Look out for superhero Austin Perine in the Avengers movie coming out in 2044. Ha!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe Flying Through Your Town Soon

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
two women with money
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 19 mins ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 20 mins ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 9 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 11 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 12 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 13 hours ago
05.08.18
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 2 days ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 2 days ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now