Watch: ‘Arrested Development’ Drops A New Trailer For Season 5, Reveals Netflix Release Date

The gang's all here...and they're more dysfunctional than ever.

Foxy NC Staff
Netflix Log

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty

Only a few days after the show’s creator and showrunner Mitch Hurwitz provided fans with a re-cut version of Arrested Development’s fourth season, we have been absolutely blessed with a trailer for season 5, along with an official release date: May 29.

Arrested Development triumphantly returned via Netflix in 2013 after a never-ending campaign by fans to bring back the series, which was canceled way too prematurely in 2006 by Fox. This time around with season 5, it’s been another five years, and we’re as ready as ever to see the Bluth family back together.

Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, and Jessica Walter…the gang is all here and working together for this highly anticipated and long-awaited season.

Check out the trailer below and get ready for new episodes of Arrested Development in just 3 short weeks.

