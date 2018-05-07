Entertainment News
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ Without Music Is Hilarious

Random dancing in random places isn't as cute anymore.

The Internet never ceases to take things to another level, especially in the category of random.

One YouTuber, Jon Howan, repped random to the fullest when he decided to take the music out of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop The Feeling” music video.

The results were equally bizarre and hilarious. Check it out for yourself below!

 

 

 

Continue reading OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop The Feeling' Without Music Is Hilarious

