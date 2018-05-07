Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless

Austin Perine for president please.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Austin Perine, a four-year-old who lives in Montgomery, Alabama is spreading love through a message of selflessness.

A recent segment for CBS News profiles the young crusader as he uses his free time and his allowance money to pass out chicken sandwiches to the homeless in his community.

Austin, who goes by “Mr. President,” is shown decked out in a red superhero cape, with the slogan “Show Love” across his chest.

“Don’t forget to show love he says,” he says to each person he meets.

TJ Perine, Austin’s father told the outlet that the urge to do so sprung forth after the two watched a documentary on panda’s.

In the documentary a mother panda abandoned her baby, which prompted TJ to explain that the baby panda was now homeless.

“He says, ‘What’s homeless?’ I said, “It’s when you don’t have a home and sometimes you don’t have mom or dad around,’” said TJ.  After taking a second to take it all in, Austin asked a follow-up question, “Can people be homeless?”

In his encounters, most people are struck by the display of care and self-awareness that emanates from Austin. He is received with highs and smiles as he gives each person a morsel of hope and a reminder that the belief in humanity still exists.

“Feeding the homeless is the highlight of my life,” he says at the close of the video.

Watch the full video above and try your hardest not to tear up.

SOURCE: CBS News

DON’T MISS:

Indiana Day Care Shut Down After Brutal Attack On 1-Year-Old

Cyntoia Brown, A Victim Of Child Sex Trafficking, Will Finally Be Granted A Clemency Hearing

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A Four-Year-Old In Alabama Uses His Superpowers To Feed The Homeless

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now