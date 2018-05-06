SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s Tweets Are A Distraction’

Two of the many highlights from Donald Glover’s appearance on Saturday Night Live were his skits imagining all three members of Migos sharing a therapy session and the visual think piece “A Kanye Place.”

Donald Glover's SNL Sketch about the Migos going to Therapy pic.twitter.com/9kno4W6k5d — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) May 6, 2018

Glover addressed Kanye’s “Poopity scoop” bars and Twitter monologues.

Gambino also shook up the timeline with his brilliant musical monologue.

He also performed the futuristic disco bop “Saturday.”

Glover still remembers being rejected twice after auditioning for SNL, which makes his dominant night even more significant.

