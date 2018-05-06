Entertainment News
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The Gold Food

Foxy NC Staff
No one wants to eat gold flakes. It serves no purpose other than being disrespectfully expensive. It’s a waste of money and is a slap in the face to dip our food in gold when there are people in our own country who are struggling to eat. The latest golden food craze is Jonathan Cheban’s golden chicken wings, retailing at $1,000. The wings also come with a bottle of Ace of Spade.

 

The sad part is they cared so much about dipping the wings in liquid gold that they didn’t even make sure the wings were fully cooked.

 

Wings are just the latest in the golden food craze. Flip through for more.

