Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’ Playoff Buzzer Beater

Remember when haters tried to say he didn’t have “the clutch gene?”

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

LeBron James continues to add to his legacy in this year’s playoffs.

After years of having his “clutchness” questioned, the chosen one hit another game-winning shot Saturday night, quieting critics and giving witnesses new testimony to share with their grandkids.

If you need a refresher course, watch SportsCenter’s highlight reel of LeBron’s miracles — starting with his amazing 3-pointer to beat the Orlando Magic in 2009.

LeBron’s shot turned an 0-2 lead against the top-seeded Toronto Raptors into an 0-3 count, with the Cavs on the brink of making their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals.

Without Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas or any other elite number-two option on offense, James has put together the most impressive playoff statline of his career.

After the Game 3 win, James is averaging 34.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’ Playoff Buzzer Beater

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kelly’s Kallin’: R. Kelly Don’t See Nothing Wrong…
 2 hours ago
05.08.18
Watch: Jhene Aiko & Daughter Namiko Perform ‘Sing…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
From Dressy To Messy: Biggest OMG & WTF…
 3 hours ago
05.08.18
Rap Game Rule #1: Pick An Original Name…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
WATCH! The Full Trailer To 13 Reasons Why…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Here’s How Star Wars Would Sound If Cardi…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
You Won’t Catch Trey Songz Slipping Anymore
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Kermit The Frog Reveals Miss Piggy Cheated On…
 4 hours ago
05.08.18
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018…
 5 hours ago
05.08.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Scrappy And The Bam Have A…
 15 hours ago
05.08.18
Facebook Is Launching A New Dating Feature Making…
 16 hours ago
05.08.18
Piss-Poor Attitude: Colorado Woman Arrested For Blowing Up…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
America’s New Superhero Is Small, Black And Maybe…
 19 hours ago
05.08.18
OMG: Watching Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’…
 21 hours ago
05.08.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now