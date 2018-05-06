Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America”

Donald’s working like he wants more trophies, delivering some classic SNL skits and a world-stopping music video on the same night.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

In case you needed more proof that Donald Glover is a genius: The Atlanta creator and voice behind Childish Gambino’s massive hit “Stay Woke” is already outdoing his impressive 2017 with an even iller 2018.

Carrying the momentum from season two of Atlanta, Glover  was host and musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

While social media was cracking up at his Migos’ therapy skit, he tweeted a link to “This Is America,” a futuristic disco bop featuring ad-libs from 21 Savage and Young Thug and a video cameo from SZA.

Watch the video below.

Donald bares his soul in this one, from a commentary on gun violence to some unforgettable choreography.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 16 hours ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 17 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 19 hours ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 20 hours ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 21 hours ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Becky, Please: Anchor Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now