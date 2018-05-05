Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s Beasting

Migos MC Takeoff shared his natural hair with the timeline and he picked up some new fans in the process.

With his trademark locs down, Takeoff showed off his growth in the kitchen while his O.G. hypes him in the back.

First time seeing takeoff🚀 with his dreads unbraided RT for good luck 😱 pic.twitter.com/WdhLhAiM2B — lil nate$#⃣9⃣ (@lil_nate4) May 4, 2018

“Real, just like his grandmama,” says Granny as 2Pac blasts and Takeoff spits along with the late great.

Takeoff's glorious locks.

