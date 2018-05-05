Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s Beasting

The lowkey Migo has social media shook after showing off his low-hanging locs.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Migos MC Takeoff shared his natural hair with the timeline and he picked up some new fans in the process.

With his trademark locs down, Takeoff showed off his growth in the kitchen while his O.G. hypes him in the back.

“Real, just like his grandmama,” says Granny as 2Pac blasts and Takeoff spits along with the late great.

Keep clicking to read Twitter’s thoughts on Takeoff’s glorious locks.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s Beasting

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 16 hours ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 17 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 19 hours ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 20 hours ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 21 hours ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Becky, Please: Anchor Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now