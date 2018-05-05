Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

The star of the hilarious “I’m through” Vine is also through with her studies.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Posing for the perfect selfie

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Vine legend @Courtneyyyy_J announced that she is graduating college with her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences  this spring.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

Back when everyone still did it for the Vine, a young Courtney posted a video announcing that she was “through” with her former boo because he was too much.

Less than six seconds later, we see our queen riding shotgun in her man’s whip while Chief Keef blasts in the background.

Those who know Courtney as the “I’m Through” girl from her classic Vine video were ecstatic to learn that she had been finishing her homework in between sassy videos about her love life.

When asked if she was still with her old guy, she replied “nope,” and laughed.

Queen Courtney graciously accepted the love and was surprised that everyone still remembered her from the Vine days.

She tweeted: “I want to say thank you to everyone who said congratulations, I want to respond to everyone but I didn’t realize y’all would remember I was the girl from the vine and it would blow up😂 thank you so much❤

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 16 hours ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 17 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 19 hours ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 20 hours ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 21 hours ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Becky, Please: Anchor Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now