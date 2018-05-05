Entertainment News
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off On Everybody?

If you think Kanye’s been wilding, no one was safe from the wrath of Guwop’s Twitter fingers back in 2013.

Foxy NC Staff
Kanye West’s Twitter timeline may have had the Internet going nuts this week, but even Yeezy’s wildest words haven’t topped Gucci Mane’s legendary tweet spree back in 2013.

Before Gucci was locked up (and allegedly cloned), he had words for friends and enemies alike, including Waka Flocka Flame, O.J. Da Juiceman, DrakeT.I., Young Jeezy and his current wife Keyshia Kaior.

In the infamous tweets, Gucci mentions Quavo, Yo Gotti and XXL Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten while claiming to have had sex with Nicki Minaj and Fantasia.

He also called Drake a “true groupie,” said he “wanna fuck Tiny lil ugly ass,” and mocked former friends Waka and OJ’s street cred.

Peep the fscreenshots above and go bump Trap House 3 if this story put you in the mood for some retro-ratchetness.

