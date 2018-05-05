TJMS
Fantastic Voyage 2018 Recap Day 6

Cozumel, baby! The Fantastic Voyage sailed on down the coast to Mexico where the big event for the day was the Beach Party. Well, at least that was the big event off the ship.

On the ship, for the 24 finalists of the on-board Tyler Perry auditions, today was the nail-biting, nerve-wracking day where they would find out whether or not they were the one going to be chosen for a role in a Tyler Perry production.

As it turns out, Tyler announced that in honor of Tom’s impending retirement in 2019, he’d take all the finalists and give them the opportunity to be part of a production in the future.

