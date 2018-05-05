Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

History Lesson Time! Nigerian Lawmaker Invites Kanye West To Visit Slave Ports In Africa

Nigerian senator Shehu Sani tweeted that the rapper "defecated on the graves of victims" with his slavery was a choice comment.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West on TMZ

Source: TMZ / TMZ

It’s pretty clear with Kanye West’s recent “slavery seemed like a choice” comments, the rapper isn’t all that keen into facts (or reading history books). But one African lawmaker wants to give the 40-year-old an up close and personal lesson.

According to CNN, one Nigerian senator has invited Kanye to visit slave ports on the continent.

READ ALSO: No Ebro, It’s Not A Black Woman’s Job To Save Kanye

Shehu Sani tweeted on Friday (May 4), “If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains. Kanye defecated on the graves of victims.”

No word if Kanye is going to take Sani up on his offer.

As we previously reported, Kanye recently went on TMZ to gave a bizarre interview saying that he believes that the enslavement of Black people for 400 years was a “choice.”

He explained to Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of Blacks.”

He added, “Slavery is to Blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Kanye later tried to clarify the comments, tweeting, “To make myself clear…of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

RELATED NEWS:

No Ebro, It’s Not A Black Woman’s Job To Save Kanye

Kanye West Is A Black Man Who Desperately Wants To Be Loved

TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For Calling Slavery ‘A Choice’

FRANCE-FASHION-MEN-GIVENCHY-PEOPLE

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

12 photos Launch gallery

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

Continue reading #IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A ‘Free Thinker’

#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He's Actually The Opposite Of A 'Free Thinker'

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yess Gawd: Ten Times ‘Dear White People’ Vol.…
 16 hours ago
05.07.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 17 hours ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
NBAer Reggie Bullock Wants Rainbow Jerseys For LGBTQ…
 18 hours ago
05.07.18
SNL: The Migos Go To Therapy & ‘Kanye’s…
 19 hours ago
05.07.18
Congrats! Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Jordan Sparks Both Give…
 20 hours ago
05.07.18
40 items
#ThisIsAmerica: Twitter Is In Love With Childish Gambino’s…
 21 hours ago
05.06.18
Donald Glover Crushes SNL, Childish Gambino Drops “This…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Drip, Drip: R. Kelly Accused Of Leaving Pee…
 1 day ago
05.07.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Becky, Please: Anchor Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
Inches! Takeoff Took Down His Hair And It’s…
 2 days ago
05.07.18
40 items
‘Finally!’ Twitter Celebrates The Joelle-Centered Episode Of ‘Dear…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now