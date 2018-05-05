Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His Way To The Motherland

Tupac is still a global icon, decades after his untimely death. His music remains a classic across all parts of the world. These queens in Enugu, Nigeria put an African spin on “Hit Em Up” and it has us begging for a remix.

Tupac Shakur in Enugu, Nigeria. Hit Em Up. Global icon. 22 years later. pic.twitter.com/bO3LjIxHf6 — 🌹 Ferrari Elite Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) May 3, 2018

This wouldn’t be the first time Pac has gotten recognition from the Motherland. Hit the flip for more California Love.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: