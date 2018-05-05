The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The Black Panther’ Cast Is The Best

It’s Wakanda Forever, no matter what. As the release of Black Panther on DVD comes closer, we have been seeing an influx of Black Panther deleted scenes making their way onto the timeline. However, the latest bloopers and outtakes to hit the web prove the Black Panther cast is by far the greatest cast to be a part of.

black panther cast? being the best cast? more usual than you think. pic.twitter.com/Pk1sbd8Ntq — tha'challa iw spoilers (@wakandapwr) May 5, 2018

If this video didn’t convince you, flip through to see why we simply can’t get enough of the Wakanda crew.

