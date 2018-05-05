Fantastic Voyage 2018 Diary Day Five

Hey, good people. The Fantastic Voyage sailed on with another fun day at sea heading down from Montego Bay Jamaica to Cozumel, Mexico. Today started with the 8 a.m. Crazy Conditioning Class – I’d love to know who made that one because y’all are the real MVP’s. For the rest of us, sleeping in was the only option.

Well, that’s only if you didn’t mind missing the morning events, which included group photo sessions for cruisers from Philly, Pittsburgh, Canada, Detroit and Kansas City.

The African Headwrap Class was a popular one, as was the Yoni Mysteries class billed for sistahs only and promising to help you reconfigure you sensual energy.

On to the Autograph signing presented by Denny’s, which featured several artists performing on the cruise meeting fans, taking pics and signing autographs, including Eric Roberson, Pastor Marvin Sapp, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Dwele, The Williams Brothers, Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughan and more.

If you want to meet a celebrity the Fantastic Voyage is one of the best ways to do so, because many of the artists either perform multiple nights or just stay on the ship and hang out. They’re approachable and friendly, because everyone is in such a good mood on board. Once you get your autograph, it’s time to head to the HBCU Day Party.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: