Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit

He even teases folks with a little freestyle.

There’s no denying Jaden Smith has carved a space for himself in the rap world recently. His song “Icon” alone has been parodied, remixed and played around the world.

Well you might be surprised to know that the song almost wasn’t going to be a single. Jaden went on Jimmy Fallon to explain how a disaster led to the track’s release. He also gave some insight to his freestyle writing approach.

Check it all out below!

