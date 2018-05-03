Watch: John Mayer Admits That He Wants to Collab With A SoundCloud Rapper On ‘Hot Ones’

1 reads Leave a comment
On the Season 5 finale of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter John Mayer makes his first appearance on the program.
Mayer tackles everything from the role music plays in Dave Chappelle‘s comedy, wanting to collaborate with Soundcloud rapper Lil Boom, how much he admires Justin Bieber and his “melodic wizardry,” and his controversial take on Peanut M&M’s. He also talks about the terrible reputation Nickleback gets on the internet, even though he doesn’t think they deserve it.
