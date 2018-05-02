National
Home > National

Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

There's more to the extremely vague settlement.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Starbucks

Source: (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images) / Getty

We all rallied behind Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson after they were wrongfully arrested last month for sitting in a Starbucks without ordering anything— so the poopity scoop settlement they received from the state has most Black folks looking at them sideways.

 

The men settled with the city of Philadelphia on Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

 

Their lawyer told the Associated Press that the settlement was an effort to make sure something positive came out of the incident. But the weak payday garnered lots of mixed reviews:

Also as apart of the deal, their arrest record will be expunged. But do you think they guys settled for less? Or did they do the right thing?

 

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

 

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Hoodwinked Or Humble? Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For Just $1…EACH

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Lyon Goes To War With…
 9 hours ago
05.03.18
Salty AF: Katt Williams Sued For Allegedly Hitting…
 13 hours ago
05.03.18
Ran Off On The Bill Twice: This Handsome…
 14 hours ago
05.03.18
Can Black People Set Their Hair On Fire…
 20 hours ago
05.03.18
Kanye West on TMZ
Kanye: Slavery Was A Choice! Well, You KNOW…
 24 hours ago
05.02.18
12 items
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The…
 1 day ago
05.02.18
Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted…
 2 days ago
05.02.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 2 days ago
05.01.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 2 days ago
05.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now