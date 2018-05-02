TJMS
Fantastic Voyage 2018 Diary: Day 4

Let me share a very important piece of advice for potential Fantastic Voyage travelers. Do you currently own just one or two pieces of luggage? Are you one of those light packing, ‘I don’t want to pay baggage fees’ type of people? Because if so, you’re going to have to make some changes. One, have a baggage fee budget. You will likely need to check at least 5 bags because how else will you be able to transport the elaborate costumes you’ll need for the various theme nights? There’s White Night, 70’s Night, Pajama Night, the Sneaker Ball and for the purposes of today’s recap, Mardi Gras Theme Night.

But first, Jenifer Lewis. People, if you have a chance to see this lady on her book tour, make sure you go. But one disclaimer – Jenifer can cuss and she holds nothing back on her tour for her recent memoir, The Mother Of Black Hollywood. Lewis’ event was supposed to be part of Sybil’s Book Club event, but God bless Sybil for attempting to host.

Jenifer cannot help but take over any event she’s part of and that’s what she did as she encouraged and sometimes even heckled the audience. She shared hilarious, and touching moments from her life and her book, including how she finally accepted her bipolar disorder diagnosis. She also brought one of the ship’s servers onstage to sing his favorite song, which happened to be ‘No Woman No Cry.” It was Jenifer Unfiltered and despite the profanity, the audience loved it. More on Jenifer later.

