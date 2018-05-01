Entertainment News
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After Saying Slavery Was A Choice

Foxy NC Staff
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Kanye West can’t stop saying dumb things when it comes to history and race relations. On Tuesday, he stepped out of his comfy Calabasas home to speak to the good folks at TMZ and attempt to educate them on slavery. According to Kanye, for slavery to have lasted 400 years, it had to be voluntary. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with TMZ’s Van Lathan, who had to check Yeezy for being problematic.

 

Kanye’s friends have tried to put him on game before. You may recall, Charlemagne, John Legend and Talib Kweli already schooled Kanye on the Republican party. Now he’s gotten a piece of Van Lathan’s mind.

 

Watch the entire interview below.

 

 

Photos
