Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

As Told By GIFs.

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

It’s not often we get to see a family of color being normal, healthy and happy on primetime television — hence the reason why most Black folks still rely on The Cosby Show as their representation of a positive Black family.

Since it’s 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it’s day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The show touchy on every uncomfortable topic from Zoey losing her virginity to Dre and Bow considering  divorce.

 

The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it.

Sounds like a great show to me!

 

Besides the fact that it’s funny and makes the Cheeto’s skin cringe,  check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

via GIPHY

 

The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Black-ish' - Arrivals

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’ Is The Best Show On Television

10 Reasons Why 'Blackish' Is The Best Show On Television

Since it's 2014 debut, Blackish has undoubtedly taken over as The Cosby Show of it's day: but better, cooler, more woke (and less behind the scenes drama). The Kenya Barris created show has made such an impact on television that The Obamas love it and Trump hates it. Besides the fact that it's funny and makes the Cheeto's skin cringe, check out 10 reason below why Blackish is one of the best shows on television right now.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’…
 13 hours ago
05.02.18
TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer…
 18 hours ago
05.02.18
Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted…
 19 hours ago
05.02.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 23 hours ago
05.01.18
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 24 hours ago
05.01.18
OMG: The Internet Is Cracking Up Over One…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B &…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now