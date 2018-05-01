Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene Is Oscar-Worthy

Black Panther continues to be the movie that keeps on giving.

As the blockbuster prepares to hit digital HD platforms (iTunes, Amazon) on May 8, the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, has revealed a deleted scene.

It involves Danai Gurira‘s character Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya‘s character W’Kabi getting into an argument. According to Coogler, the scene was meant to reveal the two characters were married, yet had dividing beliefs.

Check out Danai and Daniel’s amazing performances below.

If only it was kept in the movie…that Oscar buzz would definitely come knocking.

This just-released #BlackPanther deleted scene features a powerful performance by @DanaiGurira as Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi: pic.twitter.com/hzwrkaaPGR — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 1, 2018

