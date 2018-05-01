Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene Is Oscar-Worthy

Our emotions are SHOOK.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon - Show

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Black Panther continues to be the movie that keeps on giving.

As the blockbuster prepares to hit digital HD platforms (iTunes, Amazon) on May 8, the director of the film, Ryan Coogler, has revealed a deleted scene.

It involves Danai Gurira‘s character Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya‘s character W’Kabi getting into an argument. According to Coogler, the scene was meant to reveal the two characters were married, yet had dividing beliefs.

Check out Danai and Daniel’s amazing performances below.

If only it was kept in the movie…that Oscar buzz would definitely come knocking.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene Is Oscar-Worthy

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Divorce, Sex & Racism: 10 Reasons Why ‘Blackish’…
 13 hours ago
05.02.18
TMZ Staffer Reads Kanye West For Filth For…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 16 hours ago
05.02.18
Watch: The Official ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ Trailer…
 18 hours ago
05.02.18
Wow: This Danai Gurira & Daniel Kaluuya Deleted…
 19 hours ago
05.02.18
17 photos
Atlanta’s Gangstress: These Sexy Photos Of Tommie Lee…
 22 hours ago
05.01.18
2015 BET Awards - Show
Tom Joyner Vows To Stop Playing R. Kelly…
 23 hours ago
05.01.18
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 24 hours ago
05.01.18
OMG: The Internet Is Cracking Up Over One…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B &…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert…
 3 days ago
04.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now