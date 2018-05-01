TJMS
Morning Minute: Nobody Is Happy With Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Sarah Huckabee Sanders had some hard jokes handed to her over the weekend and people are now and still have never been happy with her press conferences. Chris Paul raps about just how bad Sanders is!

