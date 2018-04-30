Local
Home > Local

Three charged in Hoke County Drive By Shooting

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Do Not Cross

Source: Alfred Gescheidt / Getty

A man was shot and killed leaving a party Sunday morning. As a result three men have been charged.  In the shooting one man was killed and two family members were injured. Officials from  Hoke County said Richard Locklear, 26, was killed as a result of the shooting. Read more in the link below.

Source: wral.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Three charged in Hoke County Drive By Shooting

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B &…
 16 hours ago
04.30.18
Kanye West Calls Parkland Activist His ‘Hero’, She…
 19 hours ago
04.30.18
Marlo Hampton On Kenya Moore: ‘She Is Lying…
 19 hours ago
04.30.18
#MuteRKelly: The Pied Piper Dropped From Chicago Concert…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 22 hours ago
04.30.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 23 hours ago
04.30.18
Eesh: Parkland Survivor Had A Shady Response To…
 23 hours ago
04.30.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 1 day ago
04.30.18
20 items
Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Cicely Tyson Honored At TCL Chinese Theatre With…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 2 days ago
04.30.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now