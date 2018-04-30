Local
Two Bodies Pulled From A Person County Lake

Wednesday  a man called police to let them know that an empty boat was floating in the middle of the  lake. Later that day authorities found a women’s body in the lake.  A man’s body was found Sunday morning. Both bodies were pulled from a Person County lake.

The women has been  identified as Jill Caldwell of Yanceyville.

SOURCE: abc11.com

